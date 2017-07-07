Get an EnerPlex Jumpr power bank with tethered cable for $8.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

I love a good mobile charger, especially one that's a little different from the rest.

For example, if it offers a unique option for transport, a superconvenient bonus feature and a dirt-cheap price, well, I'm all in.

How cheap? Check it: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the EnerPlex Jumpr Slate 5K power bank with tethered Micro-USB cable for $8.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CNETSLATE1 at checkout.

iPhone user? Get the Lightning version for $11.99 shipped. Use code CNETSLATE3. Yep, these are exclusives!

These both originally sold for $55. (Actually, the Lightning model was probably $10 more. Hard to tell, because they're discontinued.) Yeah, that was insanely overpriced, but not uncommon for "boutique" chargers.

The Slate 5K stows a 5,100mAh battery inside a thin, rounded, rubberized frame. It also stows a built-in cable, meaning there's one less thing for you to pack. (Alas, you'll still need a power brick and cable to recharge the charger itself.)

And here's something I've never seen before: The charger has holes cut into one side so you can clip it inside a three-ring binder, making it especially ideal for students. Cool!

Beyond that, um... it's a charger! Granted, I've seen similar designs hold batteries with twice as much capacity -- but no built-in cable. And no binder holes.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, so I'll steer you to this fairly comprehensive review of the Micro-USB version.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Channel Master is one of those companies (I'm looking at you, Sonos) that rarely offers a discount. And yet it has a product I suspect lots of people want -- and would pay a reasonable price to get.

I'm referring, of course, to the DVR+, an over-the-air TV recorder that hasn't budged from its $249 price tag since it debuted over three years ago. Too high, Channel Master! Way too high.

For once, though, it budged: For a limited time, Channel Master is offering the DVR+ for $144.44 shipped -- the lowest price I've seen. You'll need to supply an antenna, of course, and you'll also need a USB hard drive. (It's pretty easy to score a 1TB drive for around $50 these days.) I don't mind that, because it lets me determine how much storage I get, but what burns me no end is that Wi-Fi isn't built in to the device. You need a $40 dongle. It's like charging extra for a keyboard for "the tablet that can replace your laptop."

So why am I sharing this at all? Because $105 off is still $105 off, and it's a very rare discount. If this is something you've had your eye on, now might be the time to pounce. (That said, the TiVo Roamio OTA comes with 1TB and Wi-Fi, and it's currently $350 at Best Buy. Decisions, decisions.)