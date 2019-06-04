Get an Echo Dot for $29.99 or a refurb for $24.99

CNET

This post is for you, Last Person in America Who Doesn't Own a Smart Speaker.

The current-generation Amazon Echo Dot normally sells for $49.99, but it's once again on sale for 40% off. That gets you out the door for just $29.99.

Still too much? Try this: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished third-gen Echo Dot for $24.99, with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Non-subscribers will pay $5 for shipping, at which point it's obviously better to go new.)

Sure, that's only a $5 savings, but if you consider the regular price, it's a 50% savings. Your color options there are Charcoal and Heather Gray. Amazon's selection adds Sandstone to the mix.

CNET's Echo Dot review tells you everything you need to know about the little puck. I'll add my two cents to that: It's an excellent nightstand companion for things like alarms, weather reports and guided meditations.

Will Amazon Prime Day bring an even lower price on the Echo Dot? Perhaps. It did dip to $25 around Black Friday last year. But I think at $30 it's already a sweet deal.

Now playing: Watch this: The new Amazon Echo Dot: Does it sound better than before?

