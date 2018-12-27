Propel

If you're holding some hot Christmas cash (or slightly cooled Chanukah gelt), I've got just the splurge-worthy items.

Read more: The best after-Christmas sales (so far)

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Facebook) has the second-generation Amazon Echo Dot in black or white for just $14.99 shipped. That's the lowest price I've seen on a non-refurbished Dot.

Also available via Facebook: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 -- another all-time low. Note: The link is not currently working properly, but is expected to be fixed shortly.

Finally, Propel's awesome Star Wars drones are once again available for just $40 -- the best price anywhere -- with my exclusive code: CNETSTARWARS20.

For that price you can get the T-65 X-Wing, the TIE Fighter or the Speeder Bike. As always, I recommend grabbing at least two of these, because aerial dogfights!

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Battle Quad drones are too awesome to fly casual

So what did Santa bring you this year? And what do you wish he'd brought?

Read more: CNET's top products of 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!