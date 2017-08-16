Get an Auto-Vox M6 backup camera and dashcam for $85.79

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Does your car have a backup camera? It should; using one can save not only rear fenders, but also lives.

There are countless aftermarket options available, but some of them can get pretty pricey. Thankfully, I found one that's quite affordable: While supplies last, you can get the Auto-Vox M6 backup camera kit for $85.79 shipped when you apply promo code KITO6DT5 at checkout. Regular price: $109.99.

I've never shared a backup camera in this space, so I'm excited to bring you something a little different. On the other hand, I know almost nothing about the product, so you'll want to do a little research.

Here's what I do know: The rear camera attaches to the upper edge of your license plate via a simple bracket. A wire then runs from the camera all the way to your existing rear-view mirror. How hard is it to install that wire? That's going to vary from person to person and car to car. I watched one video review in which the user was able to easily stuff the cord into panel seams all the way from trunk to dashboard. Your mileage may vary, of course.

If you want the backup camera to engage when you put the car in reverse (and, trust me, you do), there's some additional wiring required.

The other component is the mirror/monitor, which clips to your existing mirror using a set of rubber straps. This new mirror has an embedded touchscreen that shows you what the rear camera is seeing, but also provides a full interface for accessing various features and settings.

What features? The M6 is also a front-facing dashcam, one that can save 1080p video to a microSD card (not included). I've never really felt the need to record video while driving, but, hey, you never know when the next meteor is going to hit. (Funny/not funny.)

According to at least one reviewer, there's a firmware update you'll want to install before installing the kit. And speaking of reviews, they're extremely positive overall -- and legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

I think the only real downside here is the power cord that runs from the mirror down to your cigarette lighter. I don't think there's any easy way around that.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Raise your hand if you own any of the following: Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge/Edge+, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge. Okay, you can put your hands down.

Those phones are your gateway to a pretty stellar VR experience. All you need is the headset: Today only, and while supplies last, A4C has the Samsung Gear VR 2016 for $27.99 shipped. Original price: $99.99. It's new, not refurbished, and the best deal I've seen to date on this second-gen product.

I'll turn you over to CNET's Gear VR review if you want to learn more. Bottom line: If you've yet to experience VR, this is a superb first step. Great games and experiences await you.