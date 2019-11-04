Get an Arcade1Up head-to-head cocktail table arcade cabinet for $80 off

If you grew up in the golden age of video game arcades, you probably dream of having your own arcade game in the den, where you can play a quick game of Pac-Man or Galaga after work. Full-size cabinets are generally crazy-expensive, though, which is what keeps most of us from living the dream. The antidote: Arcade1Up has a line of affordable three-quarter scale cabinets, which Cheapskate Rick has written about before. Now there's a sale on a couple of cocktail-table style cabinets you may not be able to resist. Right now, you can get the Arcade1Up Deluxe 8-in-1 Head to Head Cocktail Table for $419.99, down from the regular price of $499.99. To get that deal, you need to sign in to Rakuten.

This is the cabinet of my dreams -- in addition to six Pac-Man games (including Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, and Super Pac-Man), you get Galaga and my all-time favorite quarter-chomper, Dig Dug. The cabinet features a 17-inch LCD screen and mimics the original arcade controls.

If Street Fighter is more your speed, then perhaps you'd rather get the Arcade1Up Deluxe 12-in-1 Head to Head Cocktail Table for $419.99 from Rakuten instead. The cabinet leans into Street Fighter pretty hard with a half-dozen iterations of the game (including Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, and Street Fighter II: Championship Edition) plus a smattering of other games, like Darkstalkers, Final Fight, 1944: Loop Master, Commando, Strider, and Ghosts 'n Goblins.

Both cabinets require some assembly and, at 25 inches high, are clearly not full-size arcade cabinets. But with 17-inch LCD screens, original game art, and authentic controls, they are likely to make your inner (or outer) child very, very happy.