Get an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $309

Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 6 (and cheaper Apple Watch SE) this week and they're already open for business, with the watches available to buy now, with delivery in early October. Getting in line to buy the new watch at full price might be akin to setting your money on fire though, especially since now is the time we'll start to see some deals on existing models. Case in point: Right now, .

I've mentioned this before, but I will say it again: Despite the fact that Apple keeps the Series 3 around for discount pricing, I wouldn't personally consider any Apple Watch prior to the Series 5 -- the always-on display that first appeared in the Series 5 is absolutely essential in my book. Veritable table stakes. If you agree, here's your chance to get the Nike edition of the Series 5 sized at 40mm with a silver aluminum case and pure platinum/black Nike sport band and save $40 in the process.

Need to read some more before you decide? You can read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 5. But remember that Apple refurbs tend to sell out pretty fast. Earlier this week there were three Series 5 models on sale; this is now the only one left. So if you want one, move quickly. It probably won't be around for long.

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect the latest pricing.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now

