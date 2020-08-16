Get an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $299

Angela Lang/CNET

We're probably just a month or two away from the Apple Watch 6, with its rumored sleep tracking and new health features. But if you're still hankering for a Series 5 with the new model hovering in the background like an early party guest waiting for you to unlock the door, then here's some good news. Walmart is selling the -- matching its lowest price ever. Of course, you don't get your pick any puppy out of the litter. This is only for the silver aluminum case with the white sport band.

This is a super-narrow deal -- you can only get this particular version of the watch for $299, and I can't find a similar price at any other retailer.

Is it worth dropping $299 on the Series 5? Depending on you, really. If you like the color, it's certainly a good price. And as I've mentioned before, the Series 5's always-on display is what wooed me back to Apple after wearing a different smartwatch for years (after my Series 1 died in a tragic skateboarding accident). But the Series 6 is, almost without doubt, mere weeks away.

Need to read some more before you decide? You can read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 5. But remember not to dawdle too long, because this deal probably won't last long, and in that case Walmart will decide for you.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.