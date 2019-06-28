Get an Apple Pencil for $60, today only (save $40)

The Pencil is mightier than the finger. I'm referring, of course, to Apple's fancy Pencil stylus, which lets you do some pretty amazing things on compatible iPads.
It normally sells for $100, which is bananas, but today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Apple Pencil (1st-generation) for $59.99 -- the lowest price I've seen. The catch: It's available for in-store pickup only.
Recently I've been watching my college-age daughter -- who spent some of her hard-earned money on a new iPad and the Pencil -- create some amazing art. (The must-have app: ProCreate.) I honestly hadn't thought much of the Pencil until I saw firsthand what could be done with it.
If you don't have a compatible iPad, Amazon continues to offer the current-gen iPad 9.7 (32GB) for $249, which is $80 less than what Apple charges.
Oh, and if you want an even less-expensive stylus option, Amazon also has the Logitech Crayon on sale for $50. Many say it's more comfortable to hold than the Pencil, but it doesn't have the same pressure-sensitivity feature: It can produce different line weights depending on how you angle the tip, but it can't make your strokes fatter or thinner depending on how hard you push.
Now that there's a 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, my guess is Best Buy is clearing out inventory. Which is great, because while $60 is still crazy-expensive for a plastic pen, it's way better than $100.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Apple iPad
The Cheapskate
-
reading•Get an Apple Pencil for $60, today only (save $40)
-
Jun 28•How low can it go? The Google Home Hub is now just $60.94
-
Jun 28•SwimWays Pool Float
-
Jun 28•Garmin Vivosmart 3
-
•See All
Discuss: Get an Apple Pencil for $60, today only (save $40)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.