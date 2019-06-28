Get an Apple Pencil for $60, today only (save $40)

Bill Detwiler/TechRepublic

The Pencil is mightier than the finger. I'm referring, of course, to Apple's fancy Pencil stylus, which lets you do some pretty amazing things on compatible iPads.

It normally sells for $100, which is bananas, but today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Apple Pencil (1st-generation) for $59.99 -- the lowest price I've seen. The catch: It's available for in-store pickup only.

Recently I've been watching my college-age daughter -- who spent some of her hard-earned money on a new iPad and the Pencil -- create some amazing art. (The must-have app: ProCreate.) I honestly hadn't thought much of the Pencil until I saw firsthand what could be done with it.

If you don't have a compatible iPad, Amazon continues to offer the current-gen iPad 9.7 (32GB) for $249, which is $80 less than what Apple charges.

Oh, and if you want an even less-expensive stylus option, Amazon also has the Logitech Crayon on sale for $50. Many say it's more comfortable to hold than the Pencil, but it doesn't have the same pressure-sensitivity feature: It can produce different line weights depending on how you angle the tip, but it can't make your strokes fatter or thinner depending on how hard you push.

Now that there's a 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, my guess is Best Buy is clearing out inventory. Which is great, because while $60 is still crazy-expensive for a plastic pen, it's way better than $100.

Now playing: Watch this: See how the Apple Pencil works with the new iPad

