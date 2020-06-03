Get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with Show Dock for $71

David Carnoy/CNET

This won't last long, so I'll make it quick: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the , with free shipping for Prime subscribers. You can get the 64GB model for $10 more. And it gets even better: Add a to your cart and the price of that accessory drops to just 99 cents. The current-gen Fire HD 10 sells new by itself for $150; the dock would run you $55!

That tablet is pretty great, too, offering amenities like USB-C charging, integrated stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, hands-free Alexa and expandable storage. CNET hasn't reviewed this 2019 model, but you can read David Carnoy's Fire HD 10 first take to learn more.

The Show Dock, meanwhile, is a fantastic accessory, providing the tablet with both a case and charging station, the better to support Show Mode. It's new, not refurbished.

The HD 10 is covered by a 90-day Woot warranty, really the only shortcoming in this otherwise stellar deal. But tablets tend to be pretty reliable, so I wouldn't let that stop me.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best tablet for 2020

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.