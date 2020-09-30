Get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with Show Mode Dock for $70

Amazon

This won't last long, so I'll make it quick: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's the best price I've seen for this combo, though an earlier Woot deal was just $1 more. The current-gen Fire HD 10 sells new by itself for $150, while the dock would run you around $38.

Although this lacks a few of the bells and whistles afforded by the newer Fire HD 10, it's still an extremely good product. (Read CNET's Fire HD 10 2017 review to learn more.) True, it's not a full-on Android tablet; you can't access the Google Play Store without some tinkering. And it uses Micro-USB for charging, not USB-C.

However, the Show Dock is a fantastic accessory, providing the tablet with both a case and charging station, the better to support Show Mode (which effectively turns the Fire HD 10 into an Echo Show). That item, for what it's worth, is new, not refurbished.

Same difference: Because the tablet is Amazon Renewed gear, it's covered by a full one-year warranty. The only unknown here is the condition of the battery, but I suspect these units were all originally purchased and returned within Amazon's 30-day window, meaning the batteries should have little wear.

Wondering about refurbished gear in general and whether it's a smart buy? Listen to our related episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, below!

Read more: The best tablet for 2020

There's another option that just crossed the wire, so to speak: Today only, and while supplies last, HSN has the .

CNET hasn't done a full-on review of this 2019 model, but you can read David Carnoy's Fire HD 10 2019 first take to learn more.

Tough decision! I love the $70 price tag and free Show Dock in the Amazon deal, but I also like the better hardware in the newer model. Which would you choose?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.