Get an Amazon Echo and more for $69.95

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

CNET

You've probably seen this shirt: "Always be yourself! Unless you can be Batman. Then always be Batman."

If I can appropriate that for today: Always buy the Amazon Echo Dot for $50. Unless you can buy the full-size Echo for $70. Then always buy the full-size Echo for $70.

Which you can do right here: For a limited time, and while supplies last, QVC has the Amazon Echo for $69.95 shipped. That's after applying promo code FIVE4U at checkout, and not including sales tax. (That code is good for new QVC customers only. Even if you can't use it, $74.95 is still a killer deal.) At this writing, both the black and white versions are in stock.

Icing on the cake: Your purchase includes 2-month subscriptions to Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited.

I believe that's officially the best deal to date for a non-refurbished Echo. And the subscriptions are worth about $50, though I'm not sure if they're for new subscribers only.

This is likely to sell out, so if you're the least bit interested in the deal, stop reading and go grab it.

For the undecided, here's CNET's review of the Echo -- "one of the best connected home products money can currently buy." And that conclusion was based on the current $180 price tag.

Droplr

Speaking of current, however, the Echo is "currently unavailable" from Amazon proper, and has been for about a week. That suggests a new model is imminent. Whatever it turns out to be, chances are good it will cost significantly more than $70.

Likewise, if the original Echo is indeed discontinued, we should see more deals like this in the weeks to come. So if this does sell out as quickly as I suspect it will, don't fret. There's (almost always) another deal just around the corner.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Droplr is one of those tools that can radically transform your productivity. With it you can quickly and easily share large files, capture and annotate screenshots, record your screen, organize shared items into collections, create animated GIFs and more.

The service normally runs $10 per month, but you can get a 4-year Droplr subscription for just $39.99. CNET hasn't reviewed the service, but over at user-powered G2 Crowd, it scored an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 350 reviewers.

Take note, however: Your license is just shy of the usual Droplr Pro subscription in that it's good for three users, not five. But everything else appears to be the same, including 10GB of storage and 50GB of bandwidth per user, unlimited drops and so on.