Get an Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC with a 256GB SSD for $680

Dell

While much of the world has moved on from desktop PC, for many people -- myself included -- laptops will never be enough. Only a tower PC has the power, expandability, and upgradeability to accommodate high-performance gaming, VR and graphics work. If you're nodding your head in agreement, then you might want to check out when you use promo code AWR8420OFF at checkout. That's a savings of $420 -- 38% -- off the regular price of $1100.

This Alienware Aurora R8 is a solidly mid-level gaming system. It's powered by a 9th generation Intel Core i5 9400 processor and graphics are handled by the GeForce GTX 1660 -- a cut or two above the entry level for virtual reality, but far from the bleeding edge of graphics performance. For storage, you get a 1TB data drive and 256GB SSD.

But you can mix and match components to taste, and the discount still works. For this system for example, I replaced the weakest links: I upgraded the video to a beefier GeForce RTX 2060 Super (which also entailed getting a larger power supply) and swapped the SSD for a 512GB model. That raised the price in the cart to $1470, but the promo code brought the final price down to $1050.

$420 is a solid discount on a full-configurable Aurora desktop, and for my money, it's definitely a recommended "buy." Is this worth the cost? Does your laptop offer all the performance and flexibility you need? Sound off in the comments, because I'd love to hear your insights.

