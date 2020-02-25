While much of the world has moved on from desktop PC, for many people -- myself included -- laptops will never be enough. Only a tower PC has the power, expandability, and upgradeability to accommodate high-performance gaming, VR and graphics work. If you're nodding your head in agreement, then you might want to check out Dell's Alienware Aurora R8. For a limited time, you can get an Alienware Aurora R8 with an Intel Core i7 9700 and GeForce RTX 2060 Super for $1,450. That's a savings of $235.
A few days ago, I told you about a killer Dell deal in which you could save $420 on an Aurora R8, but that deal was too beautiful to live and has since expired. If I whetted your appetite for an R8, though, I hope this one might be something of a consolation prize.
This Alienware Aurora R8 is a solid gaming system that's actually a better performer than last week's i5-powered system. Under the hood you'll find a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 9700 processor with graphics are handled by the GeForce GTX 2060 Super -- a cut or two below the current bleeding edge in graphics performance, but a monster performer for virtual reality, gaming and media creation. For storage, you get a 1TB data drive and 512GB SSD.
If you're hankering for a new performance PC for gaming, graphics work and VR, this Aurora R8 is a rock-solid option, and will save you a little scratch. Curious, though, on your take: Is this worth the cost? Does your laptop offer all the performance and flexibility you need? Sound off in the comments.
Discuss: Save up to $235 on an Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC
