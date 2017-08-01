Get an 8-outlet, 6-USB-port surge protector for $30.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

As computer accessories go, surge protectors are probably the single most boring category I can think of. They make sync cables seem like a day at the circus, am I right?

And, yet, it's something worth having, as all it takes is one power spike to fry your pricey gear. I know people who have lost computers, monitors, printers and more to lightning storms, brown-outs, etc.

So I've got a deal for you. I'm not saying this is the best surge protector you can get or even the best bargain you can find; it's just one that crossed my desk and seemed appealing.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get this Bestek 8-outlet 1,500-Joules surge protector for $30.99. That's after applying promo code BA6F993J at checkout.

Unlike many surge protectors, which are designed for the floor, this one can sit on a desk without totally ruining the decor. It's a little tower of outlets, with two facing each direction so you should have no problem fitting wall warts and other oddly shaped plugs.

On two of the corners: three smart USB ports (each able to auto-detect the connected device and deliver up to 2.4A per port).

Other features include two power buttons for the outlets (one for the top row and one for the bottom, I'd guess), a 90-degree wall plug for the tower itself and a photosensor that adjusts the brightness of the various LEDs depending on the amount of ambient light. That may seem a little superfluous for something like this, but it's kind of nice to know that if the room is dark, you won't be distracted by glaringly bright LEDs.

The unit promises 1,500 Joules' worth of surge protection, which is -- a lot? Enough? I don't speak electricity, but apparently that's a good number. Nearly 135 Amazon customers collectively rated the device 4.7 stars out of 5, and according to Fakespot, nearly all those reviews are legit.

Personally, I like the design of this -- it's a lot nicer-looking than the typical six-strip outlet, and definitely a lot more accommdating to big plugs. And six 2.4A USB ports at the ready? That's definitely reason enough to keep it on your desk.

Your thoughts?

