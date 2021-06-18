Get Amazon's new Echo Buds for $80, their lowest price ever

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially gets started on June 21, but some Prime Day deals are already in full swing, including a nice discount on the 2nd-generation Echo Buds: They're now $80, or $40 off. That's the lowest price we've seen to date. If you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $100, but both versions are selling for their lowest prices yet. Only are eligible to get the deals.

The Echo Buds 2, which feature active noise canceling, shipped on May 13. At that time, Amazon was selling them for $100, or $20 off if you preordered them. I expected them to reach that price sporadically throughout the year but am a little surprised they're down to $80 for this early Prime Day deal. I thought Echo Buds 2 offered some nice improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling, and they're definitely a good value at $80. Read our Echo Buds 2 review.

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds under $100 for 2021