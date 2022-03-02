Get All Your Epic Adidas Gear for Up to 50% Off Today

Adidas

An Adidas sale of this kind does not come along very often, but it has today. If you're ready to level up your athletic gear, you can get up to clothing, shoes and accessories right now. There is no end date set for this sale, but once an item is sold out, it's gone, so act quickly.

You'll find shirts, shoes and accessories like duffel and tote bags. There are clothes for women, men and children in several styles, as well as a unisex section -- though that section doesn't feature clothes. As for prices, the most affordable item are these , and the most expensive is this for men.

Shoes are a great choice because some have big discounts. Check out the women's training shoe (save $34). You can also find steals on clothing, but some don't have major price drops, and accessories can go either way. Only some bags, for example, are reasonably priced, including this (save $27).

My advice is to go into this deal with an idea of what you want. If you're browsing, stick with the items that are under $50, or within the $50 to $100 range. Not only will you get more options, you'll also cut out the more expensive prices.