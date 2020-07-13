Jason Cipriani/CNET

Amazon-owned Woot is having a big birthday sale today, with deals on Apple, Google and other products. One major standout: , the lowest price on record. Read CNET's AirPods Pro review to learn more, and don't forget to check out some of our favorite AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less. (Even at $215, these are some pricey earbuds.)

Also worth a look: The . However, that deal is available only via the Woot app; you won't be able to add it to your cart if you use a browser. The Voyage originally sold for $200 and was a longtime CNET favorite.

Read on for the other notable deals from Woot's sale. As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last.

There are plenty of good reasons to choose a refurbished iPhone, the big one being price. Woot has a wide range of models on sale, starting with the iPhone 6S for $100. Most of them are classified "scratch-and-dent," meaning they're likely to have a few scuffs or dings -- but if you're going to put the phone in a case anyway (and you should), who cares? A particularly good bet: The unlocked iPhone 8 for $230. Woot backs all these refurbs with a 90-day warranty.

True-wireless earbuds are all the rage right now, but perhaps you'd prefer not to cut the cord? Google's Pixel Buds can dangle around your neck when they're not slinging tunes to your ears. They originally sold for $159. You can get them new for $75 right now, or for $70 if you have Amazon Prime. (That added discount will appear at checkout.) Read the Google Pixel Buds review.

AeroGarden Sure, it's summer now, but how are you supposed to keep the herb supply coming a few months down the road? With AeroGarden's popular, highly rated soil-free system, which relies on LED lighting and can grow up to six plants at a time. This deal ties an all-tiime-low Black Friday price from last year.

You already have a smart speaker in the kitchen, I'll wager, and maybe one in the living room as well. But what about the garage? The master bathroom? Don't laugh: It's nice to have on-demand news, music, podcasts, information and the like in places like these. As with the Pixel Buds, the price drops an extra $5 if you're a Prime subscriber. At $35 for a two-pack, this is one of the best per-unit deals we've ever seen.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

