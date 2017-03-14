Get a Zyxel WRE6606 wireless range extender for $54.95

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Enlarge Image Zyxel

I count myself very lucky that my home Wi-Fi has no trouble reaching all corners, because I've been in plenty of homes where it can barely reach outside one room.

If you're in that boat, you have a couple options. One is a mesh network, but the hardware will cost you anywhere from $300-500. Another is a Wi-Fi extender, which is a bit more of a gamble, and sometimes a hassle -- but way more affordable.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H Photo has the Zyxel WRE6606 AC1300 dual-band MU-MIMO wireless range extender for $54.95 shipped. Price elsewhere: at least $70, and over $80 at many stores.

I'm guessing this is a pretty new product, because I can't find a single review -- not on Amazon, not on Newegg, and obviously not on B&H.

I'm also going to profess my ignorance when it comes to terms like AC1300 and MU-MIMO. The former is a wireless speed rating, the latter a fairly new technology designed to help routers efficiently divide bandwidth among devices. But are these things superfluous if your actual router doesn't support them? I dunno. You pick up the Google baton from here.

I can tell you the WRE6606 offers push-button switching between its three modes of operation (access point, client and extender) and that it can connect to a mobile charger if you want to use it someplace where there's no outlet.

One thing I do know is that extenders like this tend to work better with fixed (i.e. non-moving) devices like desktops and streaming boxes. If you have, say, a tablet that you take with you around the house, it might keep connecting to the extender when there's a better signal available from the router, or vice-versa. That's where things get a little hassle-y.

Even so, if you're looking for an affordable, plug-and-play remedy for your Wi-Fi woes, this might be worth a try. There are cheaper extenders to be had, but few as advanced as this one.

Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Lamicall

Bonus deal: Sometimes simple products are the best products. Case in point: Is your phone just sitting there on your desk? Why not prop it up so you can see the screen when calls or notifications come in? For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Lamicall S1 universal phone stand for $6.49, shipped free with Prime. That's after applying promo code 6VGBXP2D at checkout, and if you choose the black or silver model. Opt for the red one and your total will be $7.14.

Seems like this would easily accommodate small tablets as well. The reviews are glowing, and they're nearly all valid, according to Fakespot. (Review grade: 'A,' which is awfully rare.)

Bonus deal No. 2: Calling all Mac users! The $49 Lifetime Mac Bundle gives you lifetime licenses for 10 powerful programs, including Sticky Password Premium (itself worth $150), network optimizer Netspot Pro and vector-design tool Biff. Combined value of the 10 apps: well over $1,000. Even if you just end up using a handful of them, you'll come out way ahead.