Good morning, fellow cheapskates! Or, as I like to call you, "cheeps." ("Peeps" + "cheap." Get it?) A few things that should be on your radar today:

Remember that super-cheap Bluetooth speaker deal from the other day

Please welcome new deal-finder Dave Johnson, who makes his CNET debut with a seriously great-sounding solar-powered outdoor security camera for $68.99

An Echo Dot for 99 cents?! It's true: Amazon Prime subscribers can bag a 3rd-gen Dot (charcoal color) for that price when you sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99. Although you must specify auto-renewal for the latter, you can cancel at any time after that first month. So your total out-of-pocket can be as little as $8.98. NOTE: Be sure to click Add to Cart immediately; do not select a color or any other option, otherwise the deal disappears and the Dot price jumps back to the usual $49.99.

Regular Cheapskate readers know of my love for Wyze products, which include a growing selection of inexpensive, but excellent, smart-home items.

Today only, you can get free shipping on an Wyze order with promo code WYZEDAY2019. You can also get a Wyze Home Starter Pack and $10 Wyze virtual gift card for $99. Normally the bundle is $109 by itself, plus shipping. (The gift card must be added to your cart separately, and you must specify both a sender and recipient, which is kind of annoying. Fortunately, you can list yourself as both if you wish.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The bundle includes pretty much everything in the Wyze catalog:

The original Wyze Cam and a 32GB microSD card

The Wyze Sense Kit, which includes two door and window sensors and a motion sensor (see my Wyze Sense preview

2 Wyze Plug smart plugs (see CNET's Wyze Plug review

3 Wyze Bulbs (see CNET's Wyze Bulb review

This is kind of a soup-to-nuts smart-home starter kit, offering a little taste of everything. The camera is noteworthy for offering advanced features like person-detection, but I especially like the free rolling 14-day cloud storage that's included. (The bundled microSD card nets you continuous video recording as well.)

Wyze rarely offers discounts, and shipping always costs extra, so if you've had your eye on any Wyze gear, today's the day to grab it. I've tried all their products and find them to be excellent. If you're thinking of adding another camera to the mix (or you just want a camera, period), I'd advise getting the $30 Wyze Cam Pan.

Your thoughts?

