Deals on Wyze products are exceedingly rare, because they're already exceedingly good deals. I'll tell you about some of the others below, but for now let's get to the star attraction.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering the Wyze Cam Pan 1080p smart-home camera with 32GB microSD card for $37.98. The camera alone usually sells for that price; this combo typically runs $50-54. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Words can't adequately describe my fondness for this product, which rivals others costing considerably more. The Wyze Cam Pan does pretty much everything you'd want from an indoor camera, and then some. It can rotate a full 360 degrees on its mechanical base. It can pan-and-scan a room and notify you if it detects motion. And thanks to a recent update, it now supports person detection as well.

Arguably the most amazing feature of all? You get 14 days of rolling cloud storage at no extra charge. But thanks to the included microSD card, you can add local storage to the mix and preserve considerably more footage.

You'll want to read CNET's Wyze Cam Pan review to learn more, noting that it dings the camera for not supporting Google Assistant -- which it now does! You should also read Meg Wollerton's ode to the slightly cheaper model, the $20 Wyze Cam.

Indeed, this is one of those products that sounds too good to be true, but isn't. I recommend ignoring the Fakespot review-analysis rating ('F') for this, because there's simply no way that several thousand of the nearly 5,300 reviews are bogus. (For what it's worth, ReviewMeta finds only 9% to be questionable.)

Speaking of too good to be true, I also urge you to check out the $20 Wyze Sense companion kit for Wyze Cam, which outfits your home with two contact sensors and a motion sensor; the new $8 Wyze smart bulb; and the even newer $15 Wyze Plug two-pack.

Basically, Wyze owns the super-cheap smart-home gear space, and deserves to. If you haven't tried the company's products, you definitely should.

Bonus deal: Get a free OBD II car-health monitor from Nonda

The Nonda Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor is one of those little black boxes that plugs into your car's OBD II port, then feeds car-status info to a companion app on your phone.

For a limited time, as part of the company's slightly odd-sounding Make Americans Drive Safer campaign, you can get a Vehicle Health Monitor Lite for free -- no monthly fees, no strings attached. You'll merely pay $2.99 for shipping.

I'm not sure what's different about this "Lite" version of the product relative to the regular one, which normally sells for $59.99. I'm also not sure what's meant by "for old car drivers" -- in part because Nonda left out an important hyphen, and in part because the promo page doesn't list car-compatibility.

Reviews for the product (which, remember, sold for $60) are mixed, though the Zus app actually has pretty strong ratings overall. It's hard to say why Nonda is giving these away -- ostensibly it's to improve driver safety, but no doubt some folks will be suspicious of the offer.

My take: An OBD II scanner for $3 out the door? One that's normally $60? If it saves you one trip to the mechanic, it's a huge win.

