Get a wireless portable mouse for $7.99 shipped

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

VicTsing

The last time I ran a deal on a mobile mouse, it was very popular -- but it sold out way too quickly. I'm hoping that won't be the case this time. And as an added bonus, this one is even cheaper than the last one!

If you're a laptop user, a mouse is a must. Trying to get any real work done with a touchpad is, in my humble opinion, impossible. It's slow, imprecise, and ultimately maddening.

So, here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, VicTsing (via Amazon) has the VicTsing MM057 wireless mobile mouse for $7.99 when you apply promo code FNVMNUTR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers. Regular price: a mere $10.99.

That code works only with the black model, alas; if you want the mouse in red or purple, it'll cost you $14.99.

The mouse relies on a single AA battery (not included) that VicTsing says should last you about 15 months. It pairs with your PC via a low-profile USB receiver that's tiny enough to leave inserted full-time.

If you're a gamer, you might appreciate the option to adjust the MM057's DPI settings. It has five of them, ranging from 800 to 2,400. You cycle through the modes just by pressing a button. And speaking of buttons, the mouse also has forward/back buttons for easier web navigation. (Wish my trusty Logitech mouse had those.)

Although VicTsing refers to this as a "portable" mouse, that's not code for "small." Indeed, the MM057 measures 4.5 inches long and 3.1 inches across -- about as full-size as mice come.

The reviews from over 3,000 (!) buyers average out to 4.5 stars, and even Fakespot can't muster up many negatives out of all those (the reviews rated a very solid "B"). You even get a one-year warranty.

Thoughts?

Bonus deal: I wanted to mention this one more time, because it's about to expire and I can now say firsthand that it's a killer value: Ending soon, AppSumo is offering 100 royalty-free photo/vector downloads from Depositphotos for $39. To put that in some perspective, I recently paid stock-photo service Shutterstock $49 for just five images. Aargh.

Last week I grabbed the Depositphotos deal, and I've already started putting it to good use. Artwork like this can be invaluable for marketing materials, web design and pretty much anything that might benefit from professional high-resolution imagery. And like nearly all AppSumo deals, this one includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you end up not liking this for some reason -- any reason -- you can get a refund. I'm very tempted to grab a second batch of 100 at this price.

Electronic Arts

Bonus deal No. 2: Cheap games come to those who wait! Back in October, mech-combat juggernaut Titanfall 2 arrived to near-universal acclaim -- with the usual new-game price tag of $60. Today, and for a limited time (hopefully not too limited), Amazon has Titanfall 2 (Xbox One) for just $24. That'll net you a download code you can redeem immediately. Man, do I want a VR version of this game...

Bonus deal No. 3: Someday, when they reboot "Seinfeld" and do a modern take on the classic "The Pen" episode, Jerry will no doubt cast his eye not on a space-pen, but on a 4-in-1 stylus. Like this one: Ace Teah hsa a 7-pack of 4-in-1 phone-stand stylus pens for $4.99 (shipped free for Prime subscribers). It's not only a pen, stylus and phone/tablet stand, but also a screen-cleaner! However, the stand part works only if your device is "naked"; it doesn't have room to accommodate cases.