Get a wireless charging pad built for 2 for $18

Lecone

Not enough things in life are designed for you and your significant other to share. Bicycles built for two, loveseats and Valentine's Day dinner specials come to mind. If you're not the only person in the house with a phone that charges wirelessly, though, you can get a Qi-compatible dual wireless charging pad so the two of you can top off your respective batteries side by side. It's convenient and adorable. Most dual charging pads cost $30 or more, but right now you can get the when you apply discount code HV68FFXZ at checkout. That's down from the regular price of $30.

The Lecone pad is wide enough to set two phones on and features dual 10-watt coils, so it can fast-charge both phones at once. The pad itself is pretty low-profile, sitting less than 0.4 inch high, with an anti-slip bottom so it doesn't slide around on your desk. It's finished in a snazzy gray fabric.

While I am a hopeless romantic, you don't have to share the pad with someone else -- you can also drop your AirPod's wireless case or any other wirelessly charging gadget on the other half if you prefer.

Bonus deal! While we're on the subject of wireless Lecone chargers, I ran across a second deal, and this one is priced so low it's a no-brainer. It's ideal if you spend a lot of time in the car (which, admittedly, may not be right now… but we won't be sheltering at home forever). Lecone's Wireless Car Charger is a Qi-compatible fast-charging car mount. Affix it to an air vent and plug it in. Then, when you place your phone in the charger, clamps automatically grab and hold the phone, and the pad starts charging. Right now you can get the -- that's 60% off the regular price of $16. Just use coupon code LRESLSQ2 at checkout.

What I like about this charger is the one-handed operation, since it virtually pulls the phone out of your hand when you put it in the charger's maw. And the fabric finish, like the dual charger, is a nice touch.

