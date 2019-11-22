MECO

Okay, on to the main event: A video doorbell is not only a porch-piracy deterrent, it's also a handy way to see who's at your door -- whether you're home or not. I installed one earlier this year and must admit I like it better than I thought I would.

And, good heavens, they don't get much more affordable than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the MECO 1080p WiFi Video Doorbell with indoor chime is just $58.49 with promo code CNETMECO. That's an extra 35% off the already-pretty-great regular price and a Cheapskate exclusive.

I haven't yet had the chance to test-drive (test-ring?) this doorbell, but it definitely ticks all the important boxes. It's weatherproof and can capture 1080p video. It offers passive-infrared (PIR) motion detection and supports 2-way audio. I particularly like the option of playing a 30-second prerecorded audio message, which you can turn on or off as needed.

The doorbell runs on rechargeable batteries (good for 2-3 months, according to MECO), so you don't have to deal with wiring for power or an existing indoor chime.

Speaking of which, you also get an indoor Wi-Fi chime that supports four different ringtones. However, it requires a USB port for power, so unless you have a spare USB AC adapter lying around, you'll need to buy one.

You won't, however, need to buy storage: The kit comes with a 32GB microSD card. Cloud storage is available as well, though it's not free.

Two important things to note: First, if you don't have a decent Wi-Fi signal just outside your door, you may need an extender; and, second, this doorbell is compatible only with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. If yours allows only 5GHz devices, look elsewhere.

The 4.3-star average rating looks pretty solid until you realize that many of those reviews are questionable, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. That's annoying, though it doesn't mean the product itself is bad. (If it is...return it!)

Before you spend considerably more money on one of the products in CNET's best video doorbells roundup (some of which require a monthly subscription if you want full video-recording capabilities), it might be worth checking out this option.

Your thoughts?

