Get a Vitamix Next Generation blender for $280

Vitamix is the Peloton of blenders. The Sonos. The Apple. It's the top-tier, premium brand in the blender market, with prices to match and rare discounts. That's what makes this deal especially exciting: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you add it to your cart. That includes a monster five-year warranty. Original price (for the refurb): $439.95.

Here's where this gets a little confusing. The product page calls this a "Next Generation," a name I don't see elsewhere on the Vitamix site, but the specifications indicate a G-Series model. And there's this head-scratching note as well: "Label may reflect the following G-Series machines: Professional Series 300, 7500 or Creations Elite." The 7500 is the only one I'm seeing as currently still available, and it's $529.95 new. But is that the one you'll be getting?

I looked up the Creations Elite, and it appears to come with a 48-ounce container, not the 64-ounce one that's included here. So, yeah: I'm confused. Maybe the bases are all the same, but the included accessories vary a bit?

CNET investigated reconditioned Vitamix blenders a couple years ago, so check that out if you want to learn more. It doesn't address the model question, but it's still worth a read.

I do know that unlike some Vitamix models, this one employs a low-profile design, meaning it should fit under most kitchen cabinets. It offers 10 variable speeds and a dishwasher-safe lid and container.

One of the Vitamix's claims to fame is soup: While blending, the blades heat up enough to turn cold ingredients into hot soup within about six minutes.

If you've been lusting after a Vitamix but put off by its sky-high pricing, this is definitely something to consider.

Your thoughts?

The Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection is just $5 today

EA

In my younger days I spent many a happy hour building bases, managing resources and launching attacks in the various Command & Conquer games. (Followed by plenty of unhappy minutes watching my enemies wipe everything out; I was never very good at real-time strategy.)

Want to try them for yourself? For a limited time, CDKeys has . That nets you a whopping 17 games, including my all-time favorite, Generals. Note that you'll need an EA Origin account and the Origin desktop client in order to play the games.

The collection includes everything from the original Command & Conquer to the most recent entry, Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight, with all the various expansion packs in between.

I'm not sure how well they hold up (the graphics are extremely dated), and I'll be the first to admit they're not all winners. Still, if you've never had the pleasure of playing a real-time strategy game, there's no question you'll find plenty of enjoyment here. Like, years' worth.

