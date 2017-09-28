Get a Tower Inflatable Lounger for $14.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Enlarge Image Tower

As I alluded to yesterday, I'm going to start adding more "lifestyle" products to the Cheapskate mix. Because, let's face it, there's more to life than just tech, and I'm wagering you'll enjoy a great deal on a giant inflatable hamster ball as much as you will a mobile charger.

Speaking of inflatables, today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the Tower Inflatable Lounger for $14.99, plus $5 for shipping. (You can order up to four of them; shipping remains at a flat $5.) Price if purchased directly from Tower: $42.95.

If you haven't tried one of these before, you're in for a treat. It's incredibly comfortable, suitable for anywhere from the beach to a campsite to your backyard. Earlier this year I took a couple to an outdoor concert at Chicago's Millennium Park, and they... were... awesome. (They attracted a lot of attention, too; several people asked what they were and where we'd purchased them.)

I got mine from Amazon, opting for one of the many identical products from no-name brands. Alas, I paid around $35 apiece; most of these sell for $30-50. I had no idea Tower offered something similar, but I'm a big fan (and owner) of the company's inflatable stand-up paddleboards.

The lounger travels in a compact, lightweight bag. Take it out, shake it out, then look silly the first few times you try to inflate it. There's a trick to it: After you swing it around or run with it for a few seconds, you have to snap the opening shut. Then repeat the swing/run process a couple times, always closing the opening immediately after.

Once you've got enough air inside, you roll up the end, click the buckle together and presto: full-length lounge chair. Will it lose a bit of air over time, eventually lowering your butt to the ground? For sure. But as long as there's not an actual leak, just add air again and you're back in business.

Although these are new, the 90-day warranty comes from Woot, not Tower. I'm not sure why, but I am sure you'll love this thing. Beats those heavy, uncomfortable camp chairs by a mile.

Your thoughts?

Enlarge Image Joly Joy

Bonus deal: If you liked the idea of Tuesday's sound-bar deal but couldn't swing the price, I feel you. Fortunately, there are less expensive options for improving TV audio. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Joly Joy 40W Bluetooth sound bar for $53.99 shipped when you apply promo code 5CYYNS64 at checkout. Regular price: $89.99.

So this is an interesting case study: The speaker has a lot of fake reviews, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. But does that mean it's a bad product? I tested it myself; I'd rate it "very good" for TV and "decent" for music. The remote lacks a mute button, which is kind of ludicrous, but I found I could "mute" the speaker just as easily by pressing the power button. It takes only a second or two to come back on.

Plus, it has a feature many sound bars lack: an illuminated LCD that shows what mode you're in and a numerical representation of the volume level. So, fake reviews notwithstanding, this is a simple, stylish, solid sound bar that's definitely worth considering if you want an inexpensive TV-audio upgrade.

Enlarge Image Elegiant

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of speakers, if you're a desktop PC user relying on the speakers built into your monitor... why? Those sound as bad as your TV's built-in speakers, if not worse.

So how about a sound bar for your desktop? For a limited time, you can get the Elegiant USB-powered computer sound bar for $26.34 when you apply promo code ZBOWSH58 at checkout. That's only about four bucks off, but some savings is better than no savings! (Make sure Furmoresa is listed as the seller, otherwise the code won't work.)

This stylish little speaker runs on USB power, and has a convenient headphone jack in case you decided to privatize your listening. It earned a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 900 buyers.

Bonus deal No. 3: I consider a VPN all but essential these days, and I think there's a strong argument to be made for a paid -- rather than free -- option. Ironically, Windscripe VPN is widely regarded as one of the best freebie VPNs, but limits you to one device and gives you just 10GB of bandwidth and access to eight locations.

That's what makes this such a killer deal: Get a three-year Windscribe Pro VPN subscription for $22.49. (You can also get a lifetime subscription for $49.) With Pro, you get unlimited devices, unlimited bandwidth and access to 46 locations worldwide. That same three-year subscription would cost you $135 if purchased directly from Windscribe.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but it scored a 4.5-star average user rating at Download.com.