Get a $45 Totallee leather phone case for free -- just pay shipping

Totallee

I'm a fan of Totallee's thin and slim phone cases. I like the "barely there" approach that gives you grippability (modern phones are engineered from the ground up to slip out of your hands) and a small amount of protection from falls, but still feels like your phone is almost naked. Now you can try a Totallee case -- for free. For a limited time, you can (just pay shipping) when you apply discount code GIFTED to any nonleather case at checkout.

Totallee says it's offering this awesome deal to celebrate the imminent arrival of the iPhone 12, by which I assume the company means it has to clear out some older inventory. Whatever the reason, these are new, off-the-shelf cases that cost you zilch, no other purchase required or strings attached, but you only have until the end of the day today to take advantage.

On Monday, Totallee has expanded the deal. From now through July 27, you can get a (again, just pay shipping) when you apply discount code TRENDY. Why? Totallee says it's discontinuing its leather cases. Totallee's loss is your gain.

Since ordinary Totallee cases cost $35 and the leather cases are $45, this is a heck of a wonderful July present.

Here are the cases you can claim for free with discount code GIFTED:

iPhone X, XS and XS Max (excluding leather cases)

Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3A and 3A XL (excluding leather cases)

Galaxy S10E, S10 and S10 Plus

Here are the leather cases you can claim for free with discount code TRENDY:

iPhone X

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL



To take advantage, just add a participating case to your shopping cart and check out. Apply the appropriate discount code and you should see the cost drop to zero. When I went through the checkout process, though, shipping ended up costing me a total of $7.

Some fine print: The regular case deal ends today, July 20, and the leather case deal expires July 27. Each customer is limited to one free case and all sales are final. The offer is only valid in the US and Canada, and the deal is "while supplies last," so move fast to claim your free case.

First published last week. Updated with revised details about the Totallee sale.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.