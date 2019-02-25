Get a Surface Pro tablet with Type Cover for $650

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy has launched discounts on a range of Microsoft hardware, including the Surface Pro, which remains the gold standard in the Windows tablet category.

This sale is focused primarily on the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop 2 -- the second edition of Microsoft's homegrown laptop and a member of CNET's best laptop club. Though Best Buy is also offering some modest discounts on the diminutive Surface Go and other Surface products, the larger tablet and the laptop are the main attractions here. We've highlighted the three deals we think are the best below.

Note that the retailer is also offering additional discounts on a new Surface Pro 6 when you trade in a working Surface device (learn more here). This sale is scheduled to run through March 2.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover: $800 ($230 off) Sarah Tew/CNET This deal isn't as good as the one we saw on Black Friday -- but it's still a good one. You get the entry-level Surface Pro 6, which includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, discounted by $100. Plus, Best Buy throws in the Type Cover keyboard, which typically adds another $130 to the price. (Note that the $100 Surface Pen is not included in this deal.) See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017) with Type Cover: $650 (save $300) Sarah Tew/CNET If price is your primary concern, this is the best of these deals. Best Buy has marked down the previous generation Surface Pro, which came out in 2017, pretty significantly. On the plus side, you get Microsoft's best-in-class Surface Pro design -- the newest model is quite similar to this one -- which has made this the Windows tablet hybrid to beat for years now. And this deal includes the excellent Type Cover keyboard, which costs $130 on its own. (Note that this package does not include the $100 Surface stylus.) That noted, you'll settle for some lower-end components including an older, slower 7th-gen Intel Core M3 processor, a measly 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Still, this is a versatile device perfectly suited for basic tasks like sending email, watching videos and surfing around the Internet. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $900 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is offering a modest discount on an entry-level Surface Laptop 2 configuration that features a quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Still, those components are a step up from the previous Surface Laptop, and delivered a significant speed boost in our benchmark testing. Otherwise, you get the standard Surface Laptop fare: a 128GB SSD, a great 12.3-inch touchscreen, a solid keyboard and touchpad and a decent set of ports. See at Best Buy Read full review