Get a snap-on outlet cover with 2 USB ports for $14.97

Ahh. Great long weekend. I got to spend some quality time with the family and, nearly as fun, the Parrot Bebop 2 I wrote about last week. It lacks collision avoidance and folding arms, but if you can't swing a DJI Mavic Pro or Spark ($1,000 and $500, respectively), this is a fine alternative. (The deal code is still active as of 6 a.m. PT this morning, just FYI.)

Mostly I had fun with the various "magic dronie" modes, things like orbit and boomerang. Remarkable! You can capture the kind of aerial footage that used to require a helicopter, pilot, cameraman and really expensive camera. Oh, to be an aspiring filmmaker today.

A smart addition to dumb outlets

As I've mentioned before, I'm a big fan of simple solutions to modern problems. For example, if you want to charge your phone, tablet, speaker, headphones or just about any other mobile device (mobile chargers included), you need a USB port. But wall outlets don't have USB ports, hence the need for a wall wart -- which is fine for travel, but awfully unsightly around the house.

Simple solution: Install a wall plate that adds USB ports. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Yugster has the iPM Smart Plate snap-on outlet cover with two USB 2.1A ports for $14.97 shipped. It's available in round and square, so check your intended outlet before ordering.

Yugster

The beauty of this option: no wiring. Two metal prongs protruding from the rear (inside) of the plate should make contact with the conductive area of the outlet, so this is pretty plug-and-play. (Even so, be sure to remove the current faceplate from your outlet and check to make sure it's similar to what's shown in the photo. Likewise, always flip the breaker when doing any kind of work involving electrical outlets.)

I should point out that products similar to this one are all over Amazon, though many of them have side-facing (rather than front-facing) USB ports. Whether not that's preferable depends on you. In any case, most are priced within a few dollars, though make sure each port can supply at least 2.1 amps. That said, Walmart charges $23 for this exact model, so Yugster's discount is solid.

SanDisk

There's not much more to say other than: this exists. I've seen other products that add USB to wall outlets, but many of them are bulky or require a bit of wiring. This one appears to offer much easier installation and a more aesthetically pleasing design. (On the other hand, it does block the bottom outlet from accommodating any kind of large power brick.)

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and Android user, here's your chance to score a seriously good deal on external storage. Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive m3.0 for $14.99 shipped.

This admirably tiny drive is ideal for adding more space to a storage-strapped phone or tablet. As long as your device supports OTG (most do), just plug it in and you can offload photos and videos, play an extra-large music library and so on. It has a Micro-USB connector at one end and USB 3.0 at the other, making for super-easy transition between PC and mobile. Pretty good for 15 bucks!