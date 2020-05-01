Get a single-camera Arlo Pro 2 wireless security camera kit for $140

Arlo

If your home is your castle, you might want to do what King Richard did in 1189 AD -- he rigged his moat with security cameras. At least, I think that's what happened; I didn't pay close attention to history class. If you are considering installing cameras, wireless ones are the most convenient of course, since there are no cables to route through walls. The Arlo 2 is a 1080p HD camera that streams video day and night, indoor or out. The camera mounts on a convenient magnetic base and runs for about six months on a charge before you have to top off the battery. Usually, the Arlo 2 comes in pretty pricey multipacks, but right now you can grab a from HSN. Usually $200, that's 30% off.

That's a pretty good deal, all things considered, and includes everything you need to get started incldsing the camera, battery, charger, security base station and mounting hardware. In our review of the Arlo 2, CNET's Megan Wollerton liked the multi-camera Arlo 2 system a lot overall, but called it out as being pretty expensive. That's why this deal caught my eye; it's an affordable way into the Arlo ecosystem, and if you want to build out your security with additional cameras later, you can always order extra cameras without the base station and other accessories. on Amazon right now.

