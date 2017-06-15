Get a Seagate 4TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $99.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Seagate

Today's deal is kind of a rerun. Last month, there was a similar drive for the same price -- but it was a WD. This one's a Seagate. Does that matter? Read on.

Back in the olden days, when I worked for a mail-order computer company (remember those?), it was a pretty big deal when we were able to sell a 250MB hard drive for $250. That's megabytes, people. Doesn't seem all that long ago.

Today, for a limited time and while supplies last, Newegg (via Ebay for some reason) has the Seagate Expansion 4TB portable USB hard drive for $99.99 shipped. That's terabytes, people.

Once again I say: yowza.

I don't know what's more amazing, the price of the drive or the physical size. I mean, 4TB for $99.99? And it can fit in your pocket? Also not that long ago, anything above a terabyte could fit only in a big, desktop-size case. This thing weighs half a pound, measures 0.8 x 3.1 x 4.6 inches and runs on USB power.

That's something to keep in mind the next you're considering, say, a dirt-cheap Windows laptop or tablet with only a couple dozen gigabytes' worth of onboard storage. Here's an extra 4 terabytes -- just plug and play.

Now for the bad news: The drive relies on a standalone USB cable -- I'd really prefer an integrated one that can't get lost -- and doesn't come with any backup software.

Still, if you could use 4TB to go, here's another opportunity to get it on the cheap.

Your thoughts?

iClever

Bonus deal: Whether for use with a phone or tablet, a folding keyboard is probably a good addition to your travel bag. Here's a popular option, one that includes a trackpad in case a Windows tablet is in the mix: the iClever Portable Tri-Folding Bluetooth keyboard for $35.49 when you apply promo code CNETBK08 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers. This top-rated (4.5-star) model can sync with up to three different devices, though keep in mind it won't work well on your lap; it needs a flat surface.

Bonus deal No. 2: For I'm not sure how much longer, Amazon is offering a selection of movie rentals for 10 cents each. (A bunch more are 99 cents each.) Noteworthy titles, IMHO: "Crash," "Crazy Heart," "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."

Bonus deal No. 3: As a writer, I am constantly distracted by email, Facebook, Twitter, CNET and a thousand other things vying for my attention. And all those things routinely pull me out of "the zone," which is the place where actual productivity happens.

What I need is a distraction-free writing environment -- the kind afforded by BlankPage. This handy tool not only provides a blank workspace on any/all devices, but also helps you set and track goals and stay motivated to keep writing.

Amazon

To be honest, though, I wouldn't pay $10 per month (or $100 annually) for it. Thankfully, I don't have to, and neither do you: AppSumo is offering a lifetime BlankPage subscription for $25. Regular price, believe it or not: $499. Definitely check the reviews, though, to make sure this will suit your particular writing needs. (BlankPage seems better-suited to long-form writing, not blogging.)

Bonus deal No. 4: In case you missed the news this morning, Amazon has this new gadget called the Dash Wand. It's $20, but when you register it, you get a $20 Amazon credit -- effectively making it free.

I always thought Amazon's Dash buttons were kind of silly, but this makes more sense. You can use it to scan barcodes of household products and instantly add them to your shopping cart, or invoke Alexa and shop by voice.

Giveaway! The folks at CNET Roadshow are giving away the driving experience of a lifetime: your chance to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Porsche and a Corvette on a Grand Prix racetrack. Oh, yeah, and it all happens in New Orleans. The grand prize also includes money for travel and lodging, plus all kinds of swag. Sign me up! Wait, what? I can't sign up?! That's it, I quit, I'm outta here. Now I'm signing up.