Get a Samsung Gear Fit 2 for $59.95

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Quick housekeeping note: If you're visiting here in a desktop browser and things look a little different, it's because CNET is conducting some A/B testing on a new page design. For example, all the tools previously in the left-hand toolbar may appear opposite my byline, below the headline. Not asking for your opinions (though I'm sure you have some, LOL), just giving you a heads-up in case you're wondering about the changes.

Also, I loved all the polite, informative and insightful comments yesterday regarding cheap phone plans -- obviously a popular topic with all of you! As I've mentioned before, Cheapskate readers are the best. You're, like, model citizens of the interwebs. Everyone gets a hug today!

1:44 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Fit 2, the sequel

A couple months ago, I spotted a Samsung Gear Fit 2 in the wild. I'd never seen one before, but immediately knew I had to have one on my wrist.

So I got one, tried it out for a while -- and went back to my Apple Watch. Why? Because the latter is a better match for my iPhone, at least in terms of notifications (the feature I prize most). But I yearn for the Gear Fit 2, because it's awesome.

Sarah Tew/CNET

And, today, at least, a steal: For a limited time, and while supplies last (not long, I suspect), A4C has the refurbished Samsung Gear Fit 2 for $59.95 shipped -- the lowest price I've seen. It's available in black or blue.

The Gear Fit 2 has a gorgeous display, a great UI and lots of built-in goodies (GPS, heart-rate sensor, Spotify, etc.).

You also get to choose from a huge assortment of faces, something you can now do right on the device (as opposed to having to use the app). That's thanks to a recent firmware update; nice to see Samsung is still actively supporting the product.

As I noted, this works a bit better with Android phones than it does with iPhones -- if only because you can respond to text messages on the former. You can receive messages from your iPhone, you just can't respond via the Fit 2.

Want to know more? Read CNET's review of the Gear Fit 2. It does ding the product in a few areas, including battery life -- something to consider if you plan to use it for sleep-tracking or travel a lot. However, the "no iPhone support" demerit is no longer accurate.

Also, the warranty comes from A4C, not Samsung, but you do get 90 days of coverage. For $60 out the door, this is truly a killer deal. Your thoughts on the Fit 2?

Bonus deal: Game time! Assuming you have any free time left after Humble's recent Telltale bundle (which, incidentally, just added FIVE bonus games), check out yet another solid collection: the Saints Row Bundle. For $15 you get a dozen items (mostly games, a bit of DLC), with more to come. True to its name, the bundle includes pretty much every Saints Row title, with all the open-world action therein. If you like hacking, slashing, shooting and blowing stuff up, this is definitely worth a look.