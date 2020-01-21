Get a Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness tracker and Galaxy Buds bundle for $150

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sometimes it seems like Fitbit is the only company that has a line of fitness bands, but in reality, there are a slew of solid alternatives out there. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fit, a lightweight, budget-friendly fitness tracker that is similar to the Fitbit Inspire HR. It's water resistant to five atmospheres, has a built-in heart rate monitor and does smartphone-style notifications. Right now, you can go to the Samsung web site to get the Galaxy Fit bundled with Galaxy Buds for $150.

To get the deal, choose the Galaxy Fit and pick a color. On the next page, select the Galaxy Buds. Feel free to skip additional add-ons, and the total should be $150 when it all lands in your cart. This deal should save you about $40 compared to the standard Galaxy Bud pricing on Amazon.

Both of these products are solid, so this is a welcome discount. The Galaxy Buds are true wireless (like the AirPods) and have a six-hour battery life. Personally, my favorite feature is the fact that they can be charged wirelessly by placing them atop my Samsung Galaxy S10 using Samsung'as PowerShare feature. For more details, you can read the full CNET review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Are you going to grab this deal? I'm curiously what you think of the Galaxy Fit and how it compares to other fitness bands you've tried. Weigh in with your comments.

