Get a rubdown after your beatdown with Acer's bonkers gaming chair

Acer's bonkers behemoth gaming throne was the highlight of the company's conference at last year's IFA tech show. It's back again this year, in pretty much an identical form, except now it's got a basic massage function built into the seat, designed to give you a bit of a rub once you're done being utterly demolished by your enemies in Fortnite.

The immense gaming chair, which has an overhead arm that supports three monitors, was a surprise hit last year. But I can only assume Acer forgot about updating it until a few days before this year's conference when someone suddenly remembered it existed and in a blind panic bought a bunch of massage chairs off Amazon, popped them inside and added the word Air onto the product name.

It's otherwise the same hulking beast from last year. Sit yourself inside, and you'll be immersed in your gaming in front of those three screens, with all kinds of coloured lights flashing all round you. The whole rig can also tit backwards to give you a bit more of an upwards view, which apparently will add to the immersion.

The massage function is in the back part of the chair only and appears to offer much the same massage feel as any of those massage covers you can stretch over an existing chair; essentially, two balls that move up and down, pressing into your back. You can have it on while gaming, but Acer's launch video suggested it's more something to relax with after your intense fragging session.

I look forward to a similarly last-minute update to next year's Thronos which I can only imagine will come with a foot spa, a post-gaming cucumber eye mask and a built-in playlist of whale sounds.

There's no word on pricing yet, but given last year's Thronos starts at over $9,000, you shouldn't expect it to come cheap.