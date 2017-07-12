Get a Roverbeats T16 Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $13.98

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Whew! I don't know about you, but I'm exhausted. But happy, because I scored a really decent 8-inch tablet for $50 and miscellaneous other odds-and-ends for cheap. See you next year, Prime Day!

Just this once, a PSA

Before moving on to today's deal, I want to share something that might have gotten lost in the Prime Day shuffle: How trolls treat the women of CNET. Please take a moment to watch the video. If you're not as shocked, appalled and saddened as I was, well, let's have a quick chat.

This is not okay. Not even a little. I know, you didn't come here for a lecture, you came here for deals. Too bad. I'm going to say my piece, and if you want to unfollow or unsubscribe or call me an idiot afterwards, feel free.

Bottom line: If you ever find hateful comments coming out of your fingers, just stop. Maybe it's happening because someone expressed an opinion different than yours (the horror!), or maybe it's because you have misogynistic tendencies. Whatever the reason, just stop. That angry, abusive comment you're about to share serves zero purpose. Zero.

But it may accomplish something: to make the recipient feel sad, angry, afraid or worse. Was that your goal? Then, seriously, get help.

At the very least, before you spew one more hate-filled comment online (or a hilarious "joke" pertaining to someone's looks, weight, race, etc.), ask yourself if you would type the same thing about your mother. Or sister. Or daughter. Because that's exactly who you're targeting: someone else's mother, sister or daughter.

Stop it. Just stop.

Cans on the run

Enlarge Image Etekcity

Let's hear it for the little speakers, the ones you can so easily toss in a bag or glove box or wherever.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Etekcity is offering the Roverbeats T16 portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $13.98. That's after applying promo code CHEAPSK8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

Don't want two? Code CHEAPSK7 will net you a single Roverbeats T16 for $6.99.

Those codes were tested and verified at 6 a.m. PT, and they work with all three colors: blue, red and gray.

These adorable little can-shaped speakers can pair via Bluetooth to your phone or tablet, but an included audio cord lets you plug in just about any source.

Alas, although they're sold in a 2-pack, they can't be paired together for stereo sound. Each one is meant to be used by itself.

Another small gripe: They charge via a Mini-USB connection, not Micro-USB. That's an inconvenience, to be sure, but a relatively minor one.

According to the mostly favorable (4 stars and change) user reviews, the T16 sounds great for its size, and looks cute to boot. The battery is good for up to seven hours of playtime, and I like that it comes with both a carrying case and a carabiner. There's also a built-in microphone so you can use it for speakerphone calls.

Sarah Tew/CNET

And, hey, seven bucks apiece! That's a deal worth... wait for it... listening to.

Bonus deal: Speaking of speakers, Sonos speakers: worth it? There are cheaper ways to get multi-room home audio, but it's hard to argue with the quality of Sonos gear. Alas, deals are few and far between; the company is as stubborn as Apple about clinging to its premium-pricing model.

So this is worth a mention: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get a refurbished Sonos Play:3 speaker for $229. Two-day shipping is free when you apply code FREE2DAY17 at checkout, and Ebates users can get a 5-percent rebate, bringing the effective total price down to $217.55.

Sonos refurbs are fully tested and inspected, cosmetically good-as-new and backed by a one-year warranty. Translation: There's literally no downside to going the refurb route.

So, a Sonos speaker at this price: worth it? Discuss.