The $20 Rocketbook smart reusable notebook is the last paper you'll ever buy

If I was granted three wishes by a genie, my first wishes would be for infinite wealth. At one time, my second wish would have been for a notebook that never ran out of pages, but now that I have a Rocketbook, I can change that wish to immortality. Rocketbook, of course, is a smart reusable notebook that's completely erasable when you wipe it with a dampeened microfiber cloth, so you can use each page over and over and over again. And right now, you can get a . That's $10 off the usual price -- but only if you choose the black cover. All the other covers are around $30.

I have been using a Rocketbook for many months now, and it surprises me how much I love it. You need to use a special FriXion erasable pen to write in the book, but it feels exactly like you're using ordinary paper. The pages are made of some space-age synthetic material, and the ink wipes away from it just by using a slightly dampened microfiber cloth. Then it's ready to be used again. I used my Rocketbook throughout the day, every day, and in about six months I've gone through about two pens, and haven't wasted a single sheet of paper.

Each notebook is also "smart." Using the bundled app, you can snap a photo of your pager of notes, and it's automatically uploaded to your favorite cloud service. There's a row of icons at the bottom of every page, and you can program the app to send scanned pages to specific destinations based on which icon you mark with the pen before photographing it.

Rocketbooks come in a number of shapes, sizes and colors. This deal is for the executive size (8.8 x 6-inches) with dot-grid pages. If you prefer ordinary lined pages, you'll want to check out the instead, though it is currently selling for the full $30.

Over the years, I've seen a lot of smart notebook products like this come and go. They mostly fail because they're just too darned complicated. Rocketbook keeps things simple by making each page infinitely reusable and letting you automatically send images of pages to the cloud on demand. Try it; I predict you'll love it.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest Rocketbook deal.

