Get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for an all-time-low $95

Ring

A video doorbell isn't necessarily going to prevent porch pirates from making off with your latest Amazon delivery. But it can alert you when the delivery happens or if sketchy dudes approach your front door. It's a form of DIY home security, and well worth having (at least in my opinion).

Right now you can get a deep discount on one of Ring's top models: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished , the lowest price I can recall seeing. Price for a new one: $250.

The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication. This particular model supports Pre-Roll: It's always buffering 4 seconds of video, so when someone (or something) trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that.

One important caveat: The Ring Pro does not have a rechargeable battery. It must be hard-wired to your home, so if you can't connect it to the existing (working) doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read CNET's Ring Video Doorbell Pro review to learn more.

The good news is that although it's refurbished, it's covered by a 1-year warranty, same as a new Ring.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal.

