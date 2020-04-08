Chris Monroe/CNET

Now that we're more reliant on package delivery than ever, it's a good time to install an outdoor security camera. In addition to a live video feed, you'll get alerts when there are package deliveries, unexpected activity and potentially even criminals at work. (Just because we're all social-distancing doesn't mean porch pirates aren't on the prowl.)

Read more: 7 ways to keep porch pirates from stealing your packages

I've long been intrigued by the Ring option, but less enthusiastic about the $200 price tag. Thankfully, it just got a lot more affordable: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steal has the refurbished with promo code CNETRNG.

Like all good doorbells, the Ring offers live video feeds, motion alerts, two-way voice communication and a rechargeable, removable battery pack. It can also be hardwired. If you don't already have an indoor bell, the Ring Chime (a $30 add-on) is a great accessory, as it lets you actually hear the doorbell when it's pressed, rather than just relying on your phone or tablet to notify you.

Read more: How to install the Ring Video Doorbell 2

Now, before you buy one of these, consider the security and privacy caveats related to this Amazon-owned company. Ring has been criticized for various security failures, including unauthorized access to user accounts (likely due to reused passwords). The company has even fired employees for accessing user streams. And while security-minded users may like Ring's Neighbors app (which lets you connect with other Ring owners in the area to get crime alerts and share videos), the company has come under fire as of late for creating partnerships with local police departments in the US -- in some cases resulting in town-wide de facto surveillance networks.

I'm not going to weigh in on all that, other than to say I have no personal qualms about using the product. (Note that you can decline to use the Neighbors system, and the company recently made two-factor authentication a requirement for new subscribers.) Sometimes I think we're all a little over-sensitive about privacy matters.

Read more: Best home security systems of 2020

CNET reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in 2017 and gave it 3.5 stars. Average user rating from Amazon customers: 4.2 stars. I have no hands-on experience with it, but I know what miffs many users: After the 30-day cloud-storage trial is over, the Ring stops recording video -- kind of the whole point of having the thing -- unless you pay for a subscription. That costs $3 per month or $30 annually (a pretty reasonable rate, I think) or $10 per month ($100 annually) for the Protect Plus option. My two cents on the latter: Skip it. It offers little added value.

Of course, there are plenty of other video doorbells to choose from, including the $99 RemoBell S, which includes free rolling 3-day cloud storage.

Your thoughts?

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability or both.

Now playing: Watch this: A better battery design makes Ring's new doorbell buzz

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.