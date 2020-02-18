James Martin/CNET

Lately it's all been about Samsung: The new Galaxy S20 and Z Flip, price cuts on the Galaxy S10, great deals on the Galaxy S9. But if you favor the iPhone, and you've been wringing every last ounce out of your old model, this might be the dirt-cheap upgrade you've been looking for.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Decluttr has the . That's with an automatically applied $20 discount and after applying promo code 11REV at checkout.

At this price, you'd probably expect a well-used phone, one with scuffs, scratches and other signs of wear. But this batch is in "Pristine" condition, according to Decluttr, and it's covered by a 12-month warranty.

Because it's unlocked, it should work with any carrier: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon or any of their various mobile virtual network operators such as Cricket or Black Wireless. (Never heard of the latter? I hadn't either until just a couple days ago, but you owe it to yourself to check out this deal.)

As for the iPhone 8, it's a couple generations behind, of course, but still part of Apple's lineup and a damn good phone at this price. Read CNET's iPhone 8 review to learn more.

As I noted when discussing the refurbished Galaxy S9, however, it's impossible to know how much use this has seen and what condition the battery is in. Maybe it has all of two weeks on it, or maybe it has a year. That's always the risk with refurbished phones -- and the trade-off for an incredibly low price. (For the record, the iPhone 8 was $699 when it debuted in 2017.)

Thankfully, Decluttr offers a 14-day return policy (though return shipping is on your dime), so if you get the phone and the battery sucks, well, return it.

This versatile Brother multifunction printer is $85 off at Staples right now

Brother

In recent weeks I've shared some deals on Brother all-in-ones, but most of them lacked an auto document feeder, fax capabilities or both. If those features are important to you, look no further.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the with promo code 27019. Regular price: $199.99.

As noted, the L2710DW is not only a printer, scanner and copier, it's also a fax machine. It has a 50-sheet document feeder, a 250-sheet paper tray and an autoduplexer for double-sided printing. (It does not, however, offer double-sided scanning.)

It's wireless, of course, but also supports USB and Ethernet connectivity. CNET hasn't reviewed it, but nearly 1,300 Staples buyers collectively rated it 4.5 stars out of 5.

Like all Brother printers, this one works well with third-party toner cartridges, and those are available for cheap. (Here's a compatible high-yield cartridge for about $25, and you can find standard-yield ones in the $15 range.) Great, great deal on a versatile all-in-one.

