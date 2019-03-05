Unlocked Google Pixel 3: Just $499.99 with this exclusive code

Angela Lang/CNET

I know: Another phone? Right on top of yesterday's Moto X4 deal? Hey, I don't control when the universe decides to spit out sweet discounts.

And this is pretty sweet -- too sweet to pass up just because of repetitive timing. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $499.99 shipped with promo code CHPSKTPXL3.

That same link will give you the option of choosing the Pixel 3 XL for $549.99 after applying that same code.

These flagship phones debuted just a few months ago, with list prices of $799 and $999, respectively. That makes the XL a particularly good deal: almost half off!

I'm no expert when it comes to the Android phones, so I'll immediately refer you to CNET's Google Pixel 3 review and Pixel 3 XL review. TL;DR? The former was found to be "the best Android phone of 2018," and one of the only 3 phones to receive a CNET Editors' Choice nod last year. The latter was hailed as "everything we love about the Pixel 3 on a bigger screen."

Read more: The best Android phones for 2019

These are A-grade refurbs in bulk packaging, with "little to no cosmetic defects." That means they were all purchased and returned (elsewhere) within 7-days. And although Daily Steals lists a 90-day warranty, these should all have additional coverage from Google proper, given that they're barely six months old.

Indeed, because they're so new, you don't have to worry about getting a used battery, which can be an issue with refurbished phones.

I love deals like this. You get a flagship phone for a mid-range price, and the only real sacrifice is the retail packaging.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3's stellar camera ups the ante again

Bonus deals: As you know, I'm a sucker for mobile chargers that have built-in cables. Recently I shared a Mophie power bank that had micro-USB and USB-C plugs; today I have one for the Apple crowd.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MobileCityOnline (via Amazon) has the Mophie Encore Plus 20,100-mAh Lighting and Micro-USB power bank for $29.99 with promo code CHSKTMOPHBT. Regular price: $49.99. (And before Mophie discontinued it: even higher.)

This is great for iDevice users, because it lets you charge not only your iPhone or iPad, but also whatever non-Apple devices you happen to own: wireless headphones, Kindle ereader, Oculus Go VR headset and so on.

And thanks to its high capacity, you should be able to charge everything multiple times. The vast majority of other power banks in this price range are either a much lower capacity or lacking the built-in cables.

Compare the Mophie Encore Plus to our other favorite iPhone battery packs here.

