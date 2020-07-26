Get a refurbished UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker for just $89

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around, and the Boom series is right at home outdoors thanks to a simple but rugged design and good battery life. The Boom 3 might be priced a little on the high side, but it's worth it. That's why I was excited to find that right now, you can snag a at Back Market, which is 22% off the current list price of $150. (Back Market claims this is 57% off a list price of $210, but I can't imagine where that number comes from -- it has never listed for $210.)

This Boom 3 is refurbished, but is described at Back Market as "Mint," which is the site's highest condition level, with no scratches and have exteriors that look brand new. The reburbisher further notes that the speaker is "in excellent cosmetic condition. May show minimal to no signs of use. All devices have been tested and restored to full function, factory, standard condition." It also comes with a 12-month warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you've seen UE speakers, you probably know the standard cylindrical shape of the Boom series which enables a full 360-degree sound projection. The Boom 3 is wrapped in fabric and features a single control on top: the so-called Magic Button, which plays and pauses music as well as triggering up to four playlists. Just press to start playing even when the speaker is off, and perform a long press to advance to the next playlist you've stored via the Ultimate Ears app.

Battery life is about 15 hours, and the IP67 rating means it can be submerged for 30 minutes without damage. You'd have to intentionally hold it underwater, though, because the Boom 3 conveniently floats.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.