When Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 lineup earlier this week, I made the case for considering the Galaxy S10 instead. That previous-generation model is about to get a price cut, and you can already get it pretty cheap if you're game for a refurb.

OK, but let's go back another generation. Way back in 2018, the Galaxy S9 was the hot new flagship -- and today it's the hot deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cellfeee via eBay has the refurbished . It's available in blue or lilac; the black model is sold out.

This being a refurb, it has just a 90-day warranty, and it's impossible to know how much use it has seen and what condition the battery is in. Maybe someone tried it for 10 minutes and then returned it to the store, or maybe it was sold to a buy-back outfit with a year's worth of mileage on it. That's always the risk with refurbished phones -- and the trade-off for an incredibly low price.

Indeed, the S9 sold new for $720 and up. The S10 and S20 have even higher starting prices (though the former will be $699 after the aforementioned price cut kicks in).

There's not much I can say about the S9 you probably don't already know, but for a deep dive into the phone's pros and cons, look no further than CNET's Galaxy S9 review.

Likewise, see how the S9 compares to the iPhone X -- keeping in mind the S9 is limited to GSM carriers. In the US, that means AT&T and T-Mobile, and their various offshoots, like Cricket and Mint Mobile. (Unfortunately, it also means you can't use it to enjoy free service from TextNow, which requires a CDMA-compatible phone.)

Me, I'm on the fence, because the price is amazing but I do have concerns about the battery. On a positive note, the seller does offer free returns within 60 days (though return shipping is on your dime). That should give you ample time to make sure the S9 is working to your liking. (And, hey, while you're at it, why not add a second line to this bad-boy for just $21?)

This cross-line laser level is the tool I didn't know I needed -- and it's on sale for $22.71

Father's Day is still months away, but this might allow you to get your gift shopping done early. For a limited time, and while supplies last, seller Gervus via Amazon has the when you click the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code AS3NX2MR at checkout. (If you see a different seller listed, it's probably because Gervus is sold out -- meaning the code won't work and there won't be a coupon.)

I'm not the handiest of handymen, but I can see the value in this. It's used to make sure everything's level -- not just horizontally, but vertically as well. It's self-leveling to within four degrees, and it has a magnetic bracket you can use for mounting. There's also a quarter-inch tripod socket, though you'll have to provide the tripod.

The level runs on a pair of AA batteries (included) and comes with a 24-month warranty. There are plenty of similar options available on Amazon, but most of them are priced in the $30-$40 range.

