Get a refurbished Apple HomePod for $194

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

As a general rule, Apple products and "Cheapskate" don't belong in the same sentence. But obviously zillions of people love Apple gear, price be damned.

I like Apple gear, too, but damned if I'm going to pay full retail for it. That's why I always advise people to choose refurbished Apple hardware whenever possible. It's usually good as new or darn close to it.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Overstock has the refurbished Apple HomePod smart speaker for $194.39 shipped (plus tax). That's the lowest price I can recall seeing; the HomePod sells new for $299 (and was originally $349).

Yes, even at $194, the HomePod is on the expensive side for what it is: a Siri-powered answer to the Amazon Echo, though the latter rarely scores accolades for its sound quality. The HomePod, on the other hand, offers "excellent bass and consistently superior sound quality across a wide variety of music genres."

That's according to CNET's HomePod review, which praised not only the sound quality but also the across-the-room Siri recognition. However, this smart speaker is definitely less smart than competing models from Amazon and Google, and of course it's limited to iOS.

The only $.02 I can add (because I haven't used one) is that I consider the HomePod one of the uglier products Apple has designed. Did this really come from the same company that gave us the iPhone and MacBook Air?

None of that matters. Some folks just want the Apple HomePod because it's the Apple HomePod, and that's OK. But there's no need to pay $299 when a perfectly good refurb is $194. Take note, however, that the warranty is just 90 days, not the full year you'd get from an Apple-certified refurb.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Mentioned Above Apple HomePod (White) $279 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.