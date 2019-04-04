Get a Qi-certified wireless charging stand for $12

Vodool

Here's a quick public-service announcement: You don't have to pay $50 for a wireless-charging stand for your phone. Nor $40. Nor even $30. You might think that if you've shopped for them at a big-box store, Apple Store or the like.

But, nope. In fact, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Vodool Qi-certified wireless charging stand is just $12 when you apply promo code 7ET4X6GK at checkout. Regular price: $30.

That link should take you to the Q750 model, but there are two other variants available there: the S110 and S400. They're functionally identical, just slightly different in their design.

All three employ two charging coils and silent cooling fans. The latter is nice perk; some phones get pretty warm while charging, and heat is definitely no friend to electronics.

If you plug any of these into a standard USB port, you'll get 5-watt (aka "slow") charging). Plug one into a QC 3.0-compatible AC adapter, however, and you'll get 10-watt fast charging (on devices that support it). The stands don't come with such an adapter; here's one for $9 if you're interested.

