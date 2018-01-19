Get a Propel Star Wars Battle Quad drone for $74.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Propel

When was the last time a box made you break out in a big, goofy grin? If you're a Star Wars fan, and the box in question contains a Propel Battle Quad, that's exactly what's going to happen.

I won't say more, other than to note that if you watch CNET's First Look video (below), it spoils the box surprise at about the 1 minute mark.

Of course, ultimately it's what's inside the box that counts -- especially when you got it for a huge discount.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Bed Bath and Beyond has the Propel Star Wars Battle Quads for $74.99 each. These originally listed for $180 and were $149 the last time I wrote about them. (Propel now sells them direct for $130.)

There are three available models: X-wing, TIE fighter and speeder bike. They're all ridiculously cool in their own way, but let's be honest: You want the X-wing.

Now Playing: Watch this: Star Wars Battle Quad drones are too awesome to fly casual

By the way, these aren't the Air Hogs Star Wars drones you've probably seen. Propel's models are much more advanced, with sound effects emanating from the controller and the option to engage in aerial laser fights with other models. Pew-pew!

I had the chance to play with the X-wing last summer, and it's just crazy-fun to fly. There's a bit of a learning curve, even for an experienced pilot like myself, because the remote has lots of buttons and options.

Even so, it's a novice-friendly product thanks to autotakeoff and autoland options and the all-important autohover mode.

Alas, I was the only one on the block to have one, so I didn't get to dogfight. But I still had a blast flying it, and I reckon you will, too.

Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Bonus deal: Speaking of futuristic forms of transportation, hoverboards are back! And they hardly ever burst into flames anymore! (Funny/not-funny.)

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Cutting Edge Products Mozzie Hoverboard for $194, plus $5 for shipping. This feature-packed two-wheeler (which does not, alas, hover) sold for $549 when it hit the market just a few months ago.

What's so special about this one? A short list: rugged, all-terrain wheels; app-controlled settings, including speed and customizable lights; built-in Bluetooth speakers (!); integrated carrying handles; and a modern, UL-certified battery.

I haven't ridden one myself, but check out Wayne Cunningham's Roadshow preview of the Mozzie.

Depending on where you live or how you plan to use it, the Mozzie could be a super practical means of transportation or just a fun way to walk the dog. I'm so, so tempted by this, it's not even funny.