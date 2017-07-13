Get a portable digital air compressor for $19.79

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Gooloo

Faith in humanity: restored. I can't tell you how much I appreciate the outpouring of kindness and support following yesterday's post. Too often we let the haters of the world dominate our thinking, but you folks reminded me (and everyone at CNET) that they're a tiny minority. As I've long known, Cheapskate readers are the best. #grouphug.

Now, on to more Bluetooth speaker deals... (I kid! I kid!)

Today, let's get our Boy/Girl Scout on and "be prepared." If you own a car, you should probably own a portable air compressor in case of low/flat tires.

I have one, but it's a hassle because there's no way to tell if a tire is properly inflated without running the compressor for a bit, taking it off, checking the pressure with a separate gauge, then repeating ad nauseum. Hassle-city.

Ah, but what if the compressor had a set-it-and-forget-it digital gauge? Set the pressure to, say, 33 PSI, press a button and walk away. Now we're talking!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get a Gooloo portable digital air compressor for $19.79 when you apply promo code 5UB7Z3BC at checkout.

It's hard to tell from the photo, but this little guy is, well, little. It measures just 4.9 x 2 x 4.1 inches and weighs under a pound. To power it, just plug it into your car's cigarette lighter.

The car-tire hose is integrated into the unit, which is nice, and it comes with both nozzle and needle adapters for inflating balls, air beds and the like. It also has an integrated LED, which is insanely handy for nighttime flats.

Is it fast? Heavens, no: Plan on about eight minutes to fully inflate a car tire to 33 PSI, according to Gooloo.

The compressor scored a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 90 buyers, and most of those reviews are legitimate, according to Fakespot.

For under $20 out the door, how can you go wrong? (Will have to wait and see: I just ordered one myself.)

iClever

Bonus deal: It's hard for me to fathom, because I rely on one all day every day, but there are still people out there who don't use a password manager.

If you're one of them, maybe you've balked at the price? RoboForm Everywhere, for example, is a top-rated pick by CNET editors and users alike, but it costs $19.95 per year -- not a lot, but maybe more than you're willing to pay.

So how about this: Cheapskate readers can get a 4-year RoboForm Everywhere subscription for $25.46 after applying promo code ROBOFORM15 at checkout.

I'm a Dashlane man myself, but RoboForm has been around forever and remains one of the most popular tools of its kind. It syncs your passwords across all your devices, auto-fills forms and so on. With this deal, you're getting the app and service for just over $6 per year -- a crazy-good deal. Take note, however, that this is for new customers only; you can't tack the 4-year subscription onto an existing account.

Bonus deal No. 2: I haven't shared a headphone deal for a while, and this just crossed my desk: Thousandshores (via Amazon) is offering the iClever Bluetooth sport earphones for $14.99 with promo code 73GGJEHQ.

These sweat-proof earbuds feature an 8-hour battery, inline play controls and a microphone, and dangle from your neck when not in use -- making them a particularly good choice for the gym. You also get three "earfin" sizes to help achieve the best fit and an 18-month warranty. User reviews are overwhelmingly positive, though Fakespot says at least some of them are questionable. Reviewmeta, on the other hand, says they're mostly legit, so who knows?