Get a PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $60 during a first-ever sale

The PlayStation 5 controller isn't known for going on sale, but you can save $10 at Woot right now.

Are you one of the lucky ones who already has a PS5, or are you planning ahead for when you eventually get your next-gen console? If you have your eye on a PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, you already know that it's a thing of beauty. It's both styled to look the part of a next-generation accessory and able to live up to its reputation as a superb controller. Here's the deal, though: It's never on sale. We've seen refurbs for a few dollars off, but good luck finding a brand-new unit at any price other than $70. Well, here might be its first sale ever... Woot is selling the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $60, a savings of $10. 

You won't save a fortune on the controller, but this is honestly the best (and only) deal we've seen on a new DualSense Wireless so far. It features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers that vary the resistive force based on in-game context, a built-in mic and headset jack and more. The styling has been revamped from the DualShock 4 controller, with a better grip and a smart color scheme. But in case you were wondering, no, it won't work with your existing PS4. 

This deal is at Woot, so the standard caveat applies: This deal is while supplies last. 

