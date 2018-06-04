Philips

Expanding your home with smart bulbs? Make sure to add a little color to the mix, whether to spice up the bedroom or lend some playful ambiance to your home theater, game room, collection case or the like.

Here's a good place to start: For a limited time, Daily Steals has the refurbished Philips Hue Bloom Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp for $39.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code RICKHUE at checkout. It sells new for $60.

The Bloom is an upward-angled lamp designed to project your light show at a wall, inside a cubby and so on. The Hue app controls everything, or you can use your voice if you have a Hue Bridge and some kind of voice assistant (Alexa, Siri, Google, whatever). Sure, some smart bulbs can do likewise, but then you have to dedicate a lamp to it. This helps you cast color wherever you might want it.

