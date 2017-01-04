Get a Pencil digital stylus for $19.99

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by FiftyThree Design

Greetings from Las Vegas! Sorry for the delay sharing today's deal, but that's what happens when you forget that Cheapskate Airlines (aka Spirit) doesn't offer in-flight Wi-Fi. And then your hotel won't let you check in early -- unless you pay $60 for the privilege. (Not in this lifetime, Treasure Island!)

I'll be on the prowl for cheap tech while I'm here, so be sure to check in Friday for a roundup of the best stuff.

In the meantime, I've got something different for you -- a product I don't think I've ever featured in this space.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Techrabbit has the refurbished FiftyThree Design Pencil digital stylus for $19.99 shipped. That's after applying coupon code CNETDP10 at checkout. Granted, it's only $10 more new at Amazon, but my Techrabbit guy assures me these are very much good as new, and you get a full one-year warranty.

Available in your choice of graphite, walnut or gold, the Pencil connects via Bluetooth (and can even use Apple's not-good-for-much-else NFC, apparently) to any recent iPhone or iPad. It works with FiftyThree's venerated Paper app and a variety of others as well, including OneNote and Procreate.

More than just a simple stylus, it features a pressure-sensitive tip (meaning you can draw thin or thick lines without changing any settings) and an "eraser" end.

If you've ever tried to use a generic stylus with your phone or tablet, you know that most of them just don't work well. They're mushy and/or imprecise. Something like this, though, you could really get some note-taking done. Or drawing, sketching, wireframing...you get the idea.

Apple charges $99 for its eponymous Pencil, by the way. I couldn't stomach that kind of price, and even the usual $59.99 for the FiftyThree Pencil would be tough to swallow. But $19.99 out the door? Yeah, that works.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Game time! The Assassin's Creed series delivers a thrilling mix of action and adventure, all wrapped in actual plots. The 2014 entry, Unity, normally sells for $39.99 all by itself, making this a pretty compelling deal: Humble Bundle has a whole Assassin's Creed bundle for $15, a price that includes not only Unity, but also the first two games in the series and a ton of add-on content. Total value: $177.

Take note that you'll redeem all this stuff not on Steam, but rather on Ubisoft's Uplay platform. You'll also support charities, an awesome bonus perk. Great, great bundle.