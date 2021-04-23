Get a pair of rechargeable, handheld magnetic LED work lights for just $13

Edosiro

When you're under the hood of your car, fixing a leak under your sink or trying to read the fuse box in the basement, extra light is always appreciated. I've always loved those wand-shaped work lights that you can hold, stand on the floor or hang from a hook, depending on where you need the light to be. Here's a light that takes the classic wand shape, includes LEDs and has a handful of other conveniences. They're usually $20 for a pair, but right now you can get with promo code ZTW6IATR at checkout.

These lights stand about 10 inches high and the light element is about 4.7 inches long. Not only can you angle the light through a full 360 degrees, but the handle has a magnetic base, which means you can securely affix it to almost any metal surface to put the light where you need it. It also has a hook built into the base or you can, you know, just hold it.

The rechargeable light lasts about 3 hours at 100% brightness (there are five lighting modes to choose from) and has a standard Micro-USB connection for charging. It's covered in hard rubber for ruggedness and is rated IPX5, which means you can use it in the rain.

These are a pretty reasonable deal even at $20, but this $13 promo code should run through April 30. If the Edosiro store's code expires early for some reason, though, here's my hot take: Don't buy the lamps at full price. A sale on these or something similar will come around again, and I'll let you know when that happens.

