Get a pair of Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart screens for $90

The Google Nest Hub (originally branded the Home Hub) remains a CNET-favorite smart screen, despite increasing competition from Amazon's Echo lineup. Controlled by voice and touch, it's a 7-inch display powered by Google Assistant. In the past I've seen it dip as low as $56, but this two-fer deal brings the lowest per-unit price yet: Today only, and while supplies last, HSN has a with promo code HSN10. The code is good only for first-time customers, otherwise you'll pay $99.99 -- still an amazing deal. These originally sold for $149 apiece. Note that shipping, while free, may take about two weeks.

The Nest Hub does everything you'd expect from a smart display: guided recipes, song lyrics, appointment calendars and so on. It's all the same stuff your phone or tablet can do, but on something that's a permanent fixture in, say, your kitchen. Read CNET's Google Nest Hub review to learn more.

There's no camera, though, so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an Amazon Echo Show or Facebook Portal. (Some people might find that preferable, though, in light of recent privacy concerns.) Google does offer a smart assistant with a camera, the newer Nest Hub Max, but it's $230.

Meanwhile, there's the Echo Show 8, which is very Nest Hub-like and has a camera, but currently sells for $100. That same money can net you two smart screens -- and, as we all know, two screens are better than one.

